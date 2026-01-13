Karan Aujla gets accused of cheating on wife Palak; Find out where and how the speculations began

Singer Karan Aujla of Tauba Tauba fame has earned himself quite a reputation in the world of Bollywood. Following his song’s fame in Bad Newz, which got him a fan in Vicky Kaushal, and a massive fan following. However, rumors have now dragged his name down, with social media only adding fuel to the fire. An Instagram influencer with the username Ms Gori Music has allegedly accused the singer of trying to get into a relationship with her while being married to his wife, Palak Aujla.

Ms Gori continues to accuse Karan Aujla of cheating

Rumors began to spread online about Karan Aujla’s alleged relationship with a US-based singer and influencer who goes by the name Ms Gori. She further shared a reel online about her reaching out to an Instagram page called ‘Abhishek Media‘ and planning to open up about her experience. She has accused the Indian rapper of being in a romantic relationship with her while being married.

The social media page has shared an alleged quote from the international singer, which further alleges trying to be silenced by Karan Aujla’s team. “I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an influencer to share false information to cover it all up,” it says. She added that multiple celebrities have reached out to her since, inspired by her resilience, and that she’s ‘prepared to provide more context.’

She has shared the coverage on her Instagram account with 25K followers with the words, “This year has taught me a lot about being lied about in the media. It’s made me realize how much my voice matters, and how many men and women are silenced globally.” She has continued to accuse and share alleged proof of other influencers being asked to share misinformation.

Meanwhile, Karan Aujla is known to have been married to Palak Aujla, a Canadian makeup artist and businesswoman. With a strong Instagram following of 234K, she is the CEO of Maison Palké, a luxury ladies' salon in Dubai, which she co-owns with her husband. The two got married in 2023.

The Indian singer’s team is yet to respond to any allegations.

