Karan Johar announces new film on India's first RAW Agent R N Kao; Spy thriller to release in theaters on August 11, 2028

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to bring forward the story of another unsung legend to the big screen after Kesari, Raazi, Shershaah, and Kesari: Chapter 2. Dharma Production is teaming up with Leo Media Collective for a big scale theatrical feature film on Rameshwar Nath Kao, who founded R&AW in 1968. The filmmaker made the announcement on the occasion of R&AW completing 58 years.

Karan Johar unveils new project based on India's first RAW Agent

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared the announcement with a powerful note about R N Kao and his contribution to India's intelligence history. The filmmaker wrote, "He built the invisible…but history remembers his impact. Today marks 58 years of R&AW and we’re thrilled to announce our film on the story of RN Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW - and its first mission. Based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, his story comes alive on big screens on 11 August, 2028."

Check out Karan Johar's announcement post below:



While talking about the film, Karan Johar shared, “Leo media has painstakingly been researching and dramatising this narrative with passion for the past two years, we want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to RAW and honour their milestone year with a solid motion picture … all of us at Dharma are so excited to get going."

The big scale espionage-actioner is based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, and the makers are scheduled to take it on floors by mid-2026. The casting, director and other details are yet-to-be revealed. However, insiders confirm that an A-Lister will spearhead the project.

Who is RN Kao?

For those unaware, RN Kao is considered to be a legend in the world of spy craft, and is responsible for bringing the Indian Espionage on the global front. The spy thriller will chronicle the journey from 1955 to 1971, establishing the need of R&AW, leading to the formation and the first ever mission in 1971 against Pakistan.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.



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