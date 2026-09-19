Karan Johar becomes first Indian to host Prince William’s The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai; WATCH

Karan Johar is all set to become the first Indian to host Prince William’s The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai. The filmmaker shared the official update online through his social media handle.

Karan Johar to host Prince William’s The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai

Karan Johar has officially been brought on board to host Prince William’s The Earthshot Prize in Mumbai. The event will mark the Prize’s first edition in India and will bring some of the world’s leading environmental innovators to the city.

In a video shared by Karan Johar and the official Prince and Princess of Wales social media handles, the filmmaker is seen chatting with Prince William.

Here’s the post:

In an official statement, Karan said, “To be the first Indian to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night is a moment of immense pride for me, and to do so in Mumbai makes it all the more meaningful. In cinema, we imagine new worlds. The innovators celebrated by Earthshot are showing us how to build a better one.”

The two meet and discuss the possibility of bringing The Earthshot Prize Awards to Mumbai for the first time. The choice of city is particularly interesting, given that Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, visited Mumbai nearly a decade ago.

Founded by HRH Prince William, The Earthshot Prize was created to recognise and support ideas aimed at repairing and protecting the planet. India already has a connection with the Prize, with several Indian innovations having featured among its previous winners and finalists.

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