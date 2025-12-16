Karan Johar calls Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding 'covert operation', here's why

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shocked everyone when they got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany, eight years ago. While many speculated that the celebs were secretly seeing each other, no one thought that one fine morning, they would be bombarded with dreamy visuals from Virushka's wedding. In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar stated that the celebs changed the ‘texture and DNA’ of weddings. Read on!

Karan Johar on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding

Ace Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar recently hosted a podcast for a popular brand. He sat down with lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding planner Devika Narain to talk about the wedding scene in India.

During their discussion, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmer stated, “The texture and the DNA of a wedding, specifically the destination wedding, has changed, and I would give absolute credit to the Anushka-Virat wedding.” He recalled how the entire country woke up to the celebrity couple’s wedding no one knew was happening.

Calling it a “covert operation”, KJo further added, “There was literally not even a bhanak (sniff) of it, not even a hint that yeh hone wala hai (that this is going to happen). And from her wedding walk to the location and just them, everybody in the nation fell in love.”

He followed his admiration of the Virushka wedding by asking their wedding planner, Devika, the biggest cost factor in that particular celebrity wedding. The planner was quick to state that it was logistics. Giving her two cents on why the event was such a gambit, Narain stated that post Anushka and Virat Kohli's wedding, people realized that they could do whatever they want on their big day.

Adding to the conversation, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat revealed that they didn’t allow mobile phones at their wedding. But since they wanted the guests to capture the wedding from their perspectives, the couple left disposable cameras at every table, and the result was amazing.

For the unaware, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at Borgo Finocchietto, a medieval villa in Tuscany, Italy. Recently, on December 11, 2025, they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

