Karan Johar calls out 'method marketing' used by actors: "Bollywood should stop doing PR, and let their..."

Karan Johar has sparked debate by openly criticizing the growing dependence on public relations within the film industry. In a recent conversation with The Week, he called out the excessive use of paid publicity, responding to an audience question that mentioned actors including Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Karan expressed concern over what he described as “method marketing” and urged artists to focus more on their craft than curated perception.

Karan Johar calls out Bollywood's PR game

The filmmaker said, "I think Bollywood should stop doing PR. It will be much better. They should let their achievement speak for itself because unfortunately all of the PR is now paid PR. If you want to say 'You are looking gorgeous', you just have to pay. If you want to say that you are the best actor on planet Earth, you have to pay."

He further added, "So I think we are on over drive mode when it comes to PR. So whether they are doing method marketing or not is secondary. They should stop marketing themselves and let their work speak for themselves. I don't mean the people you are talking about I mean everyone in general. Because I think PR's becoming into overdrive mode. There's a certain way of doing it. Publicity, marketing- these are very important work categories and this should be treated in that specific way."

On the negative impact of paid PR

Karan said, "Now everything is available at a price and that is something that could be deeply upsetting because then you really can't gauge what's connecting and what's now. Are people liking it or are paid to like it? I don't know, I can't tell half the time. Its confusing me because even I am sometimes paying for it."

Karan Johar's work front

On the professional front, Karan Johar also shared updates about his popular talk show Koffee With Karan. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director revealed that Season 9 is expected to premiere around Diwali 2026.

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