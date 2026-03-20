Karan Johar, David Dhawan, Vijay Varma, Rakul Preet Singh pay last respect to Manish Malhotra’s mother at her funeral; Video

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death, which could be triggering to some.

Manish Malhotra lost his dearest mother on March 19, 2026. The celebrity designer and film producer’s 94-year-old mom, Sudarshan Malhotra, left for her heavenly abode, leaving a huge void in his life. However, during these testing times, his Bollywood friends made sure to be by his side. At the funeral that took place today in Mumbai, Karan Johar, David Dhawan, Vijay Varma, and many others arrived to pay their last respects to the deceased.

Bollywood celebs attend Manish Malhotra’s mother’s funeral

After the tragic demise of Sudarshan Malhotra, Manish Malhotra released a statement that read, “With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs. Sudarshan Malhotra, at the age of 94. Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love, and a legacy that will continue to guide us.”

The note invited everyone to join them in offering prayers and bidding her a respectful farewell, which took place on March 20, 2026, at 10 am in Santa Cruz West, Mumbai.

As expected, several Bollywood celebs made sure to bid a parting goodbye to the beloved lady. Senior filmmaker David Dhawan was seen carefully walking inside the premises. He was followed by Karan Johar, who rushed into the crematorium wearing an all-white ensemble.

They were joined by Salman Khan’s Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani, Jaane Jaan actor Vijay Varma, TV star Karan Tacker, actors Divyendu Dharma, Saiyami Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ronit Roy with his son, Sharib Hashmi, and others.

Take a look:

After Manish’s mother’s sad demise on March 19, 2026, several Bollywood celebs visited the designer at his Mumbai home. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrived together. New parents Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also visited the grieving family. Neer’s parents, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha, made sure to stand by Manish during such testing times.

Apart from them, Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, Ananya Panday, veteran actress Raveena Tandon, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, David Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Anil Thadani, and Punit Malhotra, also came.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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