Karan Johar gets emotional as he talks about watching Dharmendra 'for one last time' in Ikkis, comments on Dhurandhar

The awaited trailer of Karan Johar's upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, dropped earlier today. At the launch event, the filmmaker spoke highly of his lead actors, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. He also congratulated the team of Dhurandhar for its massive success. KJo also expressed his excitement to watch late actor Dharmendra and young star Agastya Nanda in Ikkis.

Karan Johar congratulates team of Dhurandhar

Earlier today, December 18, 2025, the entertaining trailer of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri finally released. At the launch event, Karan Johar, who is producing the movie, stated that as a producer of multitudes of films, he believes that there is scope for every film to perform. "Our film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, is very different from every other film that is being played in cinema halls," he stated.

Lauding the team of Dhurandhar for a remarkable feat at the box office, KJo said that he is incredibly proud of the success of Aditya Dhar's movie and extended his congratulations to the entire team. "It's a phenomenal film," he opined.

Karan Johar is 'excited' for Ikkis

Continuing to state that he is looking forward to watching Ikkis, the filmmaker said, "It's such a special film to all of us. For me, for personal reasons. We have such great regard, respect, and reverence for Dharam Ji, and it's been a tremendous loss to all of us. And watching him for one last time will mean the world to us as fans and cinegoers. It's also Agastya's film. Like I have known Ananya, I have known Agastya".

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director continued by stating that all of them can do exceedingly well in cinema. According to him, the whole power should be with the box office of Indian cinema because when the makers prosper, the industry prospers.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania. The romantic comedy film is scheduled to release on December 25, 2025.

