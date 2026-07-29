Karan Johar pays tribute to Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra on Guru Purnima: ‘You are the reason I can tell stories today’

It’s been nearly 3 decades since Karan Johar has been entertaining the audience by telling some of the most touching stories. Back in 1998, he started as a director by helming the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, led by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. But before that, he assisted Aditya Chopra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Both Aditya and Shah Rukh played crucial roles in making him the acclaimed filmmaker he is today. Hence, on Guru Purnima, Karan paid his heartfelt tribute to them.

Karan Johar pens long tribute for Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared a collage of images featuring him with Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra. In the caption, he recalled the ‘two life changing conversations’ he had with them.

Karan recalled how at 1 am in the morning, Aditya Chopra asked him to assist him on DDLJ when he was about to leave for his further studies. “He told me I had to be a director. I was melodramatic and filmy. He said if I didn’t pursue this path, I would be making a huge mistake,” he expressed.

After losing sleep, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham helmer requested his father, producer Yash Johar, to give him one year of his life. After hearing to his son’s plea, Yash Ji asked him, ‘Beta, will you know what to do on a set?’ He also told Karan that while following instructions will make him a producer, he will have to have the passion for cinema and storytelling to be a director.

Check out his entire post below:

The next conversation he recalled was with ‘bhai’ Shah Rukh Khan who promised him that he will be starring in the first film directed by Karan. “He was serious and followed up with my father as we got back to India. My father wasn’t sure either,” said the director.

Concluding his note, Karan expressed, “I love you Adi and Bhai. I am here with my strengths and flaws, my ups and downs, my wins and my losses. Only and only because of the both of you. You both are the only reason I can tell stories today #happygurupurnima.”

At the end, Johar also gave a big shout out to every guru who paid it forward and created careers for others selflessly.

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