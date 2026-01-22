Karan Johar recalls lying to Rishi Kapoor while secretly heading to Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s Italy wedding: ‘Was so stressed…’

Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji have been friends for decades, with her being cast in the former’s directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Thus began their on-screen collaboration, which was then carried on for multiple projects. Commemorating the actress’s 30 years in the industry, the two sat down to talk about their bond, including how her wedding to Aditya Chopra was confidential to the industry, making him lie to the likes of everyone, including Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

Karan Johar details the panic of lying to Rishi Kapoor about Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra’s wedding

The Yash Raj Films chairman has been an intimidating presence in Karan Johar’s life, reveals the latter. He shared the filmmaker’s paranoia of images getting out without his approval. The same was carried on during Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s wedding in Italy, which was kept a secret from the rest of the world. The 53-year-old director recalled being worried about him being the one who leaks the information to the world after a stern warning from the groom himself. “I was one of the 18 people at the wedding. I remember that he (Aditya Chopra) turned around and told me that, ‘If the wedding information leaks, it will be only because of you.’”

Not wanting to be at fault, he shared his thoughts, “I will never forget how stressed I was because I remember 2 States was releasing, and I remember I had to tell everyone I’m leaving to go out.”

His worry increased further in front of Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, whom he met at an airport lounge, “I was lying through my teeth to everybody. I told everyone I was going to Manchester. And the first thing I do is I bump into Daboo uncle (Randhir) and Chintoo uncle (Rishi) at the lounge, and they asked “Kaha ja raha hai” (where are you going?). The wedding was in Italy.” He recalled how Rishi Kapoor questioned him about the travel, making him more anxious about the lie.

He was then caught by the Kapoor brothers when they heard he was going to Italy, “Tune jhooth kyu bola?” (Why did you lie to us?) He recalled being ‘so stressed’ as he was petrified of Aditya Chopra’s words and the possibility of him being reprimanded.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra got married in 2014 and welcomed a daughter, Adira, in December 2015.

