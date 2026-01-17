Karan Johar reveals how Salman Khan's choice made him cry on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai set: 'Nervous seeing...'

Karan Johar has become a popular name in the entertainment industry. Even many years after his debut movie, the director-producer is known for hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Recently, he went back in time and recalled weeping in Salman Khan’s vanity van while filming Saajanji Ghar Aaye from KKHH. Read on.

Why did Karan Johar cry in Salman Khan’s vanity van?

Apart from being a filmmaker and producer, Karan Johar is also a podcast host for a leading clothing brand. In the latest episode of his podcast, KJo invited Neeti Mohan, Shakti Mohan, and Mukti Mohan to discuss what goes behind planning the perfect Bollywood wedding sangeet.

This is when Karan went back in time and recalled filming his very first shadi song, Saajanji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The National Award-winning filmmaker stated that he collaborated with Salman Khan for the first time in KKHH and was completely wound up because he was such a huge star.

Hence, on Salman’s first day on set, when KJo walked into his van, he was in a t-shirt and a pair of jeans. Karan informed the Dabangg actor that they were shooting the song in a large set. To this, Khan casually responded, “Yes, but if for the first time a groom comes in jeans and a t-shirt, it will be a new style. I’ll bring the swag.”

Upon hearing this, the director got worried because the set was ornate and Khan’s heroine, Kajol, was wearing an intricate lehenga. “If he comes in jeans and a t-shirt, what will happen?” Karan thought to himself. While Salman was confident, Karan got stressed. The first-time director couldn’t hold his emotions, and he ended up crying in front of Salman in his vanity van.

Looking at him weeping, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor got nervous and eventually agreed to wear the suit and come to the shoot. “And he came. Then we shot my very first sangeet song, which is Saajanji Ghar Aaye,” stated the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director.

