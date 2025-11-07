Karan Johar reveals truth behind iconic 2018 pic with Ranbir, Alia, SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika: ‘Emotional day…’

In 2018, director Karan Johar shared an iconic photograph featuring Bollywood's top stars - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh - all together in one frame.

Now, in a recent online chat, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham helmer revealed the story behind the spontaneous picture, explaining it was taken on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, back in 2018.

Karan Johar reveals story behind iconic 2018 picture

In a conversation with Sania Mirza on an episode of her podcast Serving It Up With Sania, Karan Johar recalled the moment the photo was taken on Ranbir Kapoor's 36th birthday.

He revealed that the picture had been taken right before the pandemic and explained that it had been an “emotional day” due to matters concerning Rishi Kapoor's health. However, since it was also Ranbir's birthday, they decided to visit him to wish him, and everyone they called ended up showing up as well.

See the post here:

For those unaware, in 2018, Ranbir's father and legendary superstar Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia. He later passed away in 2020.

Commenting on how the picture quickly went viral, the filmmaker said that it had been an emotional day and that, after they took the picture, it became widely viral because of the impressive lineup of actors in it, calling it a “mega cast.”

Karan Johar added that he didn't think such a group of actors could ever come together again and remarked that, after Ellen DeGeneres' famous Oscar selfie, this photo, though not a selfie, was certainly one for the books.

The celebs’ work front

Coming to the work front of the actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are currently working on their next release, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film's title teaser was unveiled by the makers on SRK's 60th birthday.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for their upcoming film Love & War. Co-starring Vicky Kaushal, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is reportedly set to release on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Independence Day.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar, while Aamir Khan is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic based on the life of Dadasaheb Phalke.

