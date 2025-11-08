Karan Johar reveals WHY he doesn’t invite Virat Kohli on Koffee With Karan: ‘What happened with Hardik and Rahul…’

Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan, has long been a fan favorite, but over the many years of running it, there have been instances of controversy that have shaken the entertainment industry. The filmmaker sat down with Sania Mirza on her podcast, Serving It Up With Sania, to speak about why, despite having Anushka Sharma multiple times on his episodes, he has never managed to bring in the Indian cricketing superstar and her husband, Virat Kohli. A lot of it has to do with a past issue with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul has made him wary.

KJo reveals how past experience with cricketers on Koffee With Karan deterred him from inviting Virat Kohli

Addressing the major controversy that broke out when Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul appeared on his show, Karan Johar shared that it had affected his decision to call on the former Indian captain Virat Kohli. “I have never asked Virat. And now, I am not asking any cricketers after what happened with Hardik [Pandya] and [KL] Rahul. There are many who I just felt wouldn’t come, so I never asked them in the first place."

Back then, the audience erupted in chaos over their comments, which were deemed misogynistic as they spoke about their relationships and dating techniques. Ensuing public backlash, the two were even served show-cause notices from BCCI, temporarily suspending the two cricketers from playing as part of the Indian team. The backlash continues even today, affecting people’s opinions of the two sportsmen. Koffee With Karan has earned some flak from viewers for its production and the new games on the show, as well as the guests.

Meanwhile, during his chat with the Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Karan Johar revealed his fear of weight issues with his kids, having faced trouble with it during his childhood.