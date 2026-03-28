Karan Johar reviews 'heart-wrenching' Dhurandhar The Revenge, calls Ranveer Singh 'an artist of huge calibre'

Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to entertain the audience on big screens across the country. While cinema lovers have been flooding social media with their reviews on the Aditya Dhar-helmed film, Bollywood stars are also sharing their two cents on the mass entertainer. Recently, Karan Johar penned a long review of the film, calling Dhar an “astounding and outstanding filmmaker” and hailing Ranveer Singh as “an artist of huge calibre.” Read on!

Karan Johar reviews Dhurandhar The Revenge

Karan Johar started his review by stating that Dhurandhar The Revenge is more than hyper alpha energy and deep-rooted patriotism. He underscored the heart-wrenching back story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (played by Ranveer Singh) and the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland.

Patting Aditya Dhar’s back, the senior filmmaker and producer stated that he proved his directorial command by humanising the layered back story of the antagonist and giving the audience impeccable craft, soundscapes, and an all-round cinematic experience. “What an absolutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is. He not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi.” KJo expressed.

Take a look at his post:

In his review, Karan also heaped praise on Ranveer Singh, calling Dhurandhar 2 his career best. “@ranveersingh tu kya hai yaar?!?????? Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag, you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages…. True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR.”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai helmer further shared that watching the spy thriller took him back to the days when he watched pure, solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s. At that time, he would come out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business. “Today I am a part of the fraternity, and Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today,” Karan Johar concluded.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan reveals daughter Lara couldn’t walk due to DDH diagnosis: ‘She had to be in a cast for 2.5 months’