Karan Johar reviews Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main, says he's “still stressed, NO CARDIO NEEDED!”

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s thriller, Tu Yaa Main, has finally hit cinemas. The Bejoy Nambiar movie locks horns with Shahid Kapoor’s O'Romeo in cinemas. Karan Johar was among the first to enjoy the exhilarating ride on the big screen. Hence, he took to social media to share his review of the film. Read on!

Karan Johar reviews Tu Yaa Main

Minutes ago, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar took to social media to share his opinion on Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmer started by penning that one wouldn’t need cardio if they watch the survival thriller. He started his review by stating, “You will physically jump out of your seats right through the second half of this traumatising (in the best way possible) survival croc edge of the seater!”

After watching the two lead stars’ encounter with the crocodile in a swimming pool, pools will never be the same for him ever again. KJo further suggested that the audience take their Valentine along to watch the film and request them to armour up as they would want to clutch them hard in fear.

“I am still stressed, and the film got over 30 minutes ago,” Johar expressed. The filmmaker was so terrified by the crocodile attack that he felt the predator might appear even in the middle of Mumbai traffic and attack him. Having said that, he emphasized being dramatic, but the film made him take an extra dose of his blood pressure medicines.

Take a look at his review:

Further in his review, Karan lauded director Bejoy Nambiar for keeping the tension alive in the movie. He also patted Shanaya’s back for convincingly playing Miss Vanity. Next up, he appreciated Adarsh for brilliantly portraying the gully boy and the traumatised victim of the reptile’s attack. Towards the end, Karan gave “badhai” to film producer Anand L. Rai and Vinod Bhanushali for bankrolling Tu Yaa Main, calling it a “cracker of a clutter breaker.”

For the unaware, Tu Yaa Main revolves around two social media influencers, Maruti Kadam aka Aala Flowpara (Adarsh Gourav) and Avani Shah aka Ms. Vanity (Shanaya Kapoor). Their collab turns into a deadly battle against a crocodile.

