Karan Johar slams Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika's trolling; Calls it ‘downright regressive’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has strongly reacted to the online trolling faced by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna following their appearances on Koffee With Karan. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan criticized the excessive scrutiny of their personal lives.

Karan Johar defends Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika appeared together on the opening episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. Addressing the criticism, Karan called the trolling “downright regressive” and stood firmly by the couple. He said, “They are beautifully in love. Such good actors in love with each other.” He further questioned why their honesty was being judged, adding, “They were just being honest about their lives. Since when should honesty be judged? You should be appreciative of someone’s honesty.”

Karan slams Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's trolls

Karan also came out in support of Vijay and Rashmika, whose joint appearance on the show's ninth season prompted discussions about their relationship. “Everyone’s entitled to an opinion. But when you start telling them what to do in that relationship, I have a very big problem,” he said. Questioning the entitlement behind such comments, he asked, “Who are you? Are you a counsellor? Are you a lawyer? Are you a member of their family?”

The filmmaker was particularly unhappy with social media users bringing the couples' families into the conversation. He remarked, “You are commenting on their families. You can have an opinion on any celebrity. Don’t demean their families. Their families weren’t on that couch.” Karan acknowledged, “At every given point of time, every line said is micro-analyzed,” before adding, “You’re doing your job and I’m doing mine. They’re doing their job because the internet is now very monetizable.”

Drawing a distinction between criticism and interference, Karan compared relationship commentary to film reviews. People can analyze what they see, but should not dictate someone else's choices. He concluded, “Don’t tell a couple what they should do. You can analyze what you think of them, but you can’t give them their endgame,” reiterating that “Vijay and Rashmika are an exceptionally happy couple, Ranveer and Deepika are an exceptionally happy couple.”

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