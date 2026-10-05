Karan Johar takes a superhero route with Gadadhari Bheem; Abhishek Varman to direct

Karan Johar is lining up an exciting slate of releases for the upcoming years. Pinkvilla earlier reported that the filmmaker has green-lit a divine spectacle based on the epic love story of Radha Krishna. And now, it seems he has locked another exciting project originating from a Hindu epic.

The 54-year-old is all set to bankroll a big-ticket superhero spectacle rooted in Indian mythology. The film is based on Bheem, Mahabharata’s one of the most fascinating characters. The filmmaker onboarded Abhishek Varman to write and direct the modern mythological superhero action drama titled Gadadhari Bheem.

The script is already locked, and the makers are moving into the casting process soon. It’s a tentpole epic drama and will be mounted on a massive production budget. Karan Johar is very excited to start this superhero film, which will also be the first superhero outing for Dharma Productions. It is planned as a big-screen theatrical experience, with a strong focus on emotions and visuals.

It will be an unexplored genre for director Abhishek Varman, who previously helmed romantic dramas like 2 States and Kalank. This also marks the third collaboration of Dharma Productions and Abhishek Varman. Once the casting gets locked, the movie will get into production. An announcement on the same can be expected soon.

Gadadhari Bheem is expected to be one of the biggest offerings of Hindi cinema in recent times. Besides this mytho-superhero project, Karan Johar is planning several exciting projects. Details for the same can be expected soon.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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