Karan Johar's 'knees were rattling' on meeting The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway: ‘Felt the ground shift’

The crossover of a lifetime has happened. Indian filmmaker Karan Johar crossed paths with the one and only Meryl Streep, as well as Anne Hathaway, who are currently promoting the upcoming release of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Sharing an update on his Instagram account on Tuesday morning, the Bollywood star shared a few photos with the two actresses, expressing his excitement about the meet-up.

Karan Johar meets The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast members Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway

Taking to his social media account on April 7, Karan Johar wrote, “This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!!”

He went on to reveal his admiration for the work on The Devil Wears Prada and how the film has found its way to his daily life, including him quoting it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings, having watched it no less than 47 times. Talking about the surreal experience he said, “So when I tell you that standing next to HER (Meryl Streep) & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s a another confession - my knees were RATTLING!”

Check out the photos below:

A total fan of the two and their film, Karan Johar called Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway very warm and welcoming, with plans for adding the photos to his will. He also teased an upcoming chat with them for awaiting viewers ahead of the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is all set to hit the theaters globally on May 1, 2026, including the return of Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly), Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs), Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton), and Stanley Tucci (Nigel) in their beloved roles.

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