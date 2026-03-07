Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday reflect on 8-hour shift and Deepika Padukone’s work ethics: ‘Not everything can go as planned’

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit and then Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 has been spoken about at length by many. While creative differences have been at the forefront of the reason, a debate has arisen about the actress’s 8-hour shift demand to take better care of her young daughter. Now Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday are opening up about how it is on the other side of the chatter and whether the Tamasha actress is in the right. Both have suggested that having a partner who is understanding is important, and appropriate talks may work in both parties’ favor.

Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift debate gets opinions from Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kareena Kapoor, who herself has two kids, sons Taimur and Jeh, shared what it is like wanting to work a certain number of hours, “So I feel like if you are married and have children, and as a woman, if you do not want to give that time, you should be able to say that this is what I want. I can work this number of hours. I think it's completely fine to say that way before a film starts. You have to be honest. Of course, a few days might go haywire because there's no way that some days something might not go wrong. You need to have that openness. Not everything can go as planned.” She added that flexibility is necessary; it's very difficult to sustain in this business otherwise.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, who has previously worked with Deepika Padukone before she had a baby, said, “There was no such thing like that [before she became a mother]. She was working, coming for workshops, no complaints and no asking for anything. Now she's a mother, this is what she needs to be present with her child in the first two years of her child's growth.” The Call Me Bae actress supported the older star with her choice and recommended having a conversation with the producer to find a balance, something that both sides can work with.

Meanwhile, Dua’s mom will next be seen in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and is also currently working with Allu Arjun for his untitled project with Atlee.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone amidst exiting big projects opposite Prabhas: 'People offer a lot of money and think...'