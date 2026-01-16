Kareena Kapoor joins viral 2016 trend, calls it ‘year of the bump’ as she shares UNSEEN pics with Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan

It’s 2026, but everyone online seems to be stuck in 2016! A new viral trend has people looking back at the "good old days" from 10 years ago. Instead of the perfect, filtered posts we see today, people are sharing messy selfies, old music, and funny memes from 2016 to enjoy a simpler time.

Bollywood’s Kareena Kapoor Khan has now joined the fun, and fans think she just won the trend. She shared some beautiful, never-before-seen photos from 2016, which she called the "year of the bump" because she was pregnant with her first son, Taimur.

One photo shows her looking radiant in a swimsuit with a tiny baby bump. She also shared her famous Vogue cover, writing, “Yup, three and a half months in with my Tim." In a funny post with Karan Johar, she mentioned that even her close friends didn't know she was pregnant back then.

Kareena also gave fans a peek into her private life. She posted a photo from the hospital where Saif is holding baby Taimur, while her grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, is seen in the background. “When Dadiji photo-bombed and didn’t know," Bebo wrote. She even shared a collage from a house party with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, noting it was taken just “48 hours before Tim was born."

Her friends and fellow actors loved the trip down memory lane. Rhea Kapoor commented, “What a year," and Kusha Kapila wrote, “Won the trend."

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. They welcomed Taimur in December 2016 and their second son, Jeh, in 2021. For Kareena, 2016 wasn't just a trend—it was the year her life changed forever.

