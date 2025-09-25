Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran come together for Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, BTS promises gripping film

Daayra has begun filming. The upcoming crime thriller film will have stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles as their first onscreen pairing. In coordination with Junglee Pictures Film and Pen Studios, directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra observes compelling storytelling with a star cast. The new video shared by Bebo shows the cast and crew hard at work, offering a sneak peek at the film’s sets.

Daayra begins filming, check out the initial look from Kareena Kapoor Khan

The story of Daayra follows a fierce show of crime, punishment, and justice on the screens. “Day 1 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi … Send love and blessings,” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote on her Instagram on September 25. The clip shared by the actress ran over the initial photo shoot starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as a police officer, the director’s lens on the set, all the lights and cameras at work, with countless individuals putting in the effort to make it a success.

Meghna Gulzar, known for her work in Raazi (2018), Guilty (2015), and Chhapaak (2020), has been roped in for her third collaboration with Junglee Pictures Film. She will helm the project alongside Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal, who will step in as the co-writers. It is the skilled professional’s next ambitious directorial venture following Sam Bahadur.

While an official date is yet to be announced, Daayra is eyeing a 2026 release, and the first look at the work going on behind the scenes showcases the grit-filled story that awaits the viewers at the hands of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Meghna Gulzar’s point of view.

Previously, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her excitement about joining the hard-hitting project in her 25th year of debut in the industry. It marks her first collaboration with the director and the male lead star, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

