Kareena Kapoor reflects on Saif Ali Khan’s harrowing knife attack in emotional year-end note: 'We cried a lot, we prayed'

As 2025 draws to a close, Kareena Kapoor Khan is taking a quiet moment to look back on a year that tested her family in ways they never expected. On the final day of the year, she shared a deeply personal note on Instagram, reflecting on the resilience required to move past the terrifying knife attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan, earlier this January. Admitting that 2025 was a "difficult year," her message extended gratitude to those who helped them stay afloat.

Kareena shared a candid picture with Saif, writing, “As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year…we walked this far.. 2025 has been a difficult year for us, our children, and our families…but we went through it head held high, laughing and holding on. We cried a lot, we prayed, and now we are here…2025 taught us that human nature is fearless, love will conquer all, and that children are braver than we think…(red heart emoticon).”

Looking toward the future, she added: “We want to thank our fans, our friends and everyone who stood by us and continue to support us…and above all the lord almighty (folded hands emoticon) We are entering 2026 with a renewed fire in our bellies, immense gratitude and positivity and an undying passion for what we do best ..the movies… Like I always say, CHAR DI KALA. Happy new year everyone …"

The year took a traumatic turn for the family very early on, following a harrowing incident at their Bandra home. In the early hours of January 16, an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered their home with the intent to commit theft and attacked Saif. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors discovered he was leaking spinal fluid. He underwent a grueling five-hour surgery involving both spinal and plastic surgeons.

During the procedure, medical staff had to remove a piece of the knife from his body. After spending time in the ICU, Saif showed incredible strength and was discharged on January 21.

Despite the scars left by the beginning of the year, Kareena’s reflection shows a family that has chosen to focus on the love and "fearless nature" that got them through their darkest hours.

