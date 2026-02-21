Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh turns 5: Inside PICS from Naruto-themed birthday bash with Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, turned five. The celebrity couple decided to make his birthday meaningful by organising a plantation drive at their ancestral home. The parents also hosted a fun Naruto-themed birthday bash for their little one. Check out the inside glimpses!

Inside Kareena-Saif’s son Jeh’s birthday

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor made their kids do a good deed, plant trees, to celebrate their youngest son, Jeh’s 5th birthday. Bebo took to her social media handle to drop unseen glimpses of the plantation that happened at their ancestral home. Wishing her little one on his big day, the actress expressed, “Birthdays are all about planting trees and being free. Happy birthday Son. Jeh Baba.”

Check out her post:

The parents didn’t keep it boring for their child. They also organized a fun get-together to make him feel special. A Naruto-themed birthday party was put into place for Jehangir. In the multiple glimpses shared by Soha Ali Khan from the bash, the little oncan be seen having a blast with his friends and family. More than relishing the three-tiered chocolate cake, Jeh was happy holding the Japanese ninja models in his hand.

While Soha came to enjoy her nephew’s bash, she was joined by Karisma Kapoor and Neha Dhupia. Aunty Soha also had a sweet message for Jeh. She wrote, “Blink and he’s five. Cake cutting photos have to be chaos. Can see the cake - birthday boy, not so much! (But we could hear him) And through it all is Bebo looking as cool as a cucumber - how??!!” (sic)

Check out Soha’s post:

Saif and Soha’s sister, Saba Pataudi also attended the party and was quick to share some more pictures from the event. Expressing love for her “Jehjaan” she poured her heart in the captions. “1..2...then its suddenly 5;) How...When? Time flies. Watching you grow from a little ball of energy to an amplified version, my warrior prince! Love you to the moon n back! Keep being YOU. Happy happy 5th Birthday my darling Jehbaba,” Saba noted.

Check out Saba’s post:

Amid hosting Jeh’s birthday bash, Bebo is also busy with Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra. Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar.

