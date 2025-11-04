Khushi Kapoor and Karishma Tanna to lead Mom 2, sequel to Sridevi’s acclaimed film

The sequel to the National Award-winning Sridevi’s film Mom is officially in the works, and actress Karishma Tanna has been confirmed to play a pivotal role. The source close to the project revealed that Karishma will share the screen with Khushi Kapoor, promising an intriguing on-screen pairing.

Karishma, who recently impressed audiences with her performance in the award-winning drama series Scoop, is stepping into a power-packed role in Mom 2. The film, while carrying forward the spirit of the original, will feature a fresh story and a modern approach to its theme of justice and resilience.

“Mom 2 is emotionally layered and a modern, dynamic film, and Karishma Tanna fits well to enhance the film’s theme. Her intense emotional depth aligns with Khushi Kapoor’s refreshing energy, and that chemistry is what makes them a right pair,” shared the source familiar with the production.

While the title hints at a continuation, Mom 2 is not directly linked to the 2017 release. Instead, it will explore a similar genre, focusing once again on justice and strong female leads navigating complex emotional landscapes. The narrative is expected to bring together suspense, emotion, and high-stakes drama.

The film is produced by Boney Kapoor, who was also behind the original Mom. Girish Kohli, who co-wrote the first film and has contributed to projects like Kesari and HIT: The First Case, will helm the directorial duties this time. His collaboration with the production promises a blend of gripping storytelling and intense performances.

Industry insiders suggest that the casting of Karishma Tanna alongside Khushi Kapoor has generated early excitement among audiences, who are curious to see how the actors’ contrasting styles complement each other on screen.

With production underway, fans can expect updates on the film’s storyline, release date, and teaser announcements in the coming months.

