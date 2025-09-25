Karisma Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza, Malaika Arora give us festive goals in traditional Indian fits – 5 looks for Navratri 2025

Navratri is here, and the B’town babes are leaving no chance to show off their fabulous fashion looks to the world! On September 25, we spotted many of our favorites out and about in the city, dressed in their top-notch ensembles. First and foremost, Malaika Arora gave us her best garba look in a beautiful, embroidered, bright red fit with a gajra in her hair. A massive necklace adorned her neck as she waved to the paps in the floor-length dress. Her potli purse added a cute charm to the overall traditional look.

On the other hand, Sreeleela went for a pink anarkali look with little flowers in her hair as she stopped at the airport to snap photos with fans. Her pick for the day screamed all things beauty and glam as she went for drop-shaped dangly earrings and a single-layer diamond neck-piece with minimal makeup to make for the perfect celebratory look.

Genelia D'Souza opted for an off-white saree, showing her all-time inclination towards Indian wear. With dark gold jewellery complementing the gold detailing on her yards of beauty. She smiled and chatted with the paps for a while before stepping into the airport for an event.

Shriya Pilgaonkar chose one of the most out-there looks of the day. Going for another saree, she chose a blue and pink combination with a modern-styled halter neck blouse, complementing her choice. Her bajuband or arm band took the spotlight for us as the actress went for simple detailing and natural glam, letting her hair loose.

Karisma Kapoor appeared to be the golden fairy of the day, dripping in head-to-toe finesse in a well-draped saree look. She also chose to add a gajra to her bun and went for dark gold earrings, bangles, and a necklace to complement the otherwise plain but heavily bordered garment. The actress carried a flat version of the potli purse, completing her look with light makeup.

