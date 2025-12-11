Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday reveal how their parents keep calling them for OTPs: “They don't even wait for me to…”

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will be seen together in Dharma Productions’ upcoming venture, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is gearing up for its grand release on Christmas 2025. As the movie is heading closer to release, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are now on a promotional tour.

In a recent candid conversation, Kartik and Ananya admitted that, like everyone else, their parents also keep troubling them from time to time about asking for OTPs. Kartik revealed, “My mom keeps calling me for that, Beta OTP dena (laughs).” Sitting next to him, Ananya also mentioned that her dad, Chunky Panday, keeps asking for OTPs. She said, “I feel like they don't even wait for me to give OTP; they just need it instantly. I had a long conversation with them about how they have to fix this. And then they don't even fix another date to come back, like what's happened to the money? Is it lost? It's a big problem.”

Kartik concluded the conversation by quiping, “Mom phone karke cut kar deti hai, OTP dena and then cut…”

When asked about whether dating is complicated in today's times, Kartik said, “No, dating is not complicated at all. I think it's easy, and it's up to you guys. Easy feel hona hai ya complicated ye aap pe depend karta hai, it automatically depends on who's dating you.”

He further stated, “Complications kisi bhi cheez mein ho sakta hai. Most easiest cheez mein bhi ho sakta and difficult cheez me complication nahi bhi ho sakta hai.”

Talking about their upcoming film, the movie is set to clash with Agastya Nanda's Ikkis. From the teaser, poster and songs, the Kartik-Ananya film seems to be a vibrant, colorful, quirky rom-com, catering to Gen Z and the OG Bollywood fans.

