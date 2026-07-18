Kartik Aaryan takes top spot with Best Actor accolade for Chandu Champion; Here’s what fans have to say about it

Kartik Aaryan played the lead role in the sports drama Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. The film has now earned the actor his first prestigious prize for Best Actor, which he shares with Mammootty.

As the Bollywood actor celebrates the milestone, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media.

Netizens about Kartik Aaryan’s win for Chandu Champion

Taking to social media, one user said Kartik Aaryan deserved the award for delivering a career-best performance in Chandu Champion and hoped he would choose better scripts in the future.

Another netizen congratulated the actor on winning the Best Actor award, calling his performance in Chandu Champion outstanding and expressing pride in his achievement.

However, one person questioned the decision, wondering whether Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion was considered better than Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance in Aadujeevitham.

Meanwhile, a fourth user congratulated Kartik Aaryan on winning the honour for Best Actor and said they were delighted to see him receive the honour.

Here are the reactions:

While this marks Kartik Aaryan's first National Award for Chandu Champion, it is the fourth for veteran actor Mammootty , who received the honour for his performance in Bramayugam.

More about Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion follows Murlikant Petkar, a former Paralympic gold medallist who visits an official station seeking recognition for his achievements. As he recounts his life story, the film traces his journey from a small village in Maharashtra to the Indian Army, where he trains as a boxer before suffering a life-changing injury.

Determined to overcome adversity, Murlikant rebuilds his life through para swimming and goes on to win a gold medal at the 1972 Summer Paralympics while setting a world record. Despite his extraordinary accomplishments, he finds that his contributions have faded from public memory. The film chronicles his inspiring journey in search of recognition and is based on the real-life story of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar.

Alongside Kartik Aaryan, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Samyak Shringirishi, Shreyas Talpade, and others in key roles. It is available to stream on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: YRF issues clarification on Tanishk Bagchi’s ‘Saiyaara’ nonpayment row; Claim ‘Royalties have been shared…’