Karwa Chauth 2026: Nick Jonas' romantic gesture leaves Priyanka Chopra feeling loved, says 'No One Like My Guy'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas once again gave fans a glimpse of their adorable relationship, making Karwa Chauth extra special. The actress celebrated the festival in Los Angeles with her husband, who reportedly adjusted his ongoing tour schedule to be by her side on the occasion. Sharing glimpses of the intimate celebrations on Instagram, Priyanka revealed that Nick made the effort without her even having to ask, leaving her feeling loved and cherished.

Priyanka Chopra shares Karwa Chauth celebration with Nick Jonas

Expressing her love and gratitude, Priyanka penned a heartfelt note for Nick, writing, "He came home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. No one like my guy... May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth."

For the celebrations, Priyanka looked stunning in a red sharara, embracing her desi side with effortless elegance. Her Instagram carousel featured adorable family moments with Nick and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. One particularly sweet picture showed Nick playfully hiding his face behind Malti's tiny shoes. The actress also offered a closer look at her festive accessories, including her mangalsutra, an important symbol associated with the Karwa Chauth ritual.

Nick Jonas adjusts tour schedule for wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is currently busy touring with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, as part of the Jonas Brothers' Burning Up Tour All Over Again. Inspired by their 2008 Burning Up Tour, the North American concert tour began in New York on August 20, 2026, and is scheduled to continue through December, with performances across the United States and Canada.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in Jodhpur, India, celebrating their union through Christian and traditional Hindu wedding ceremonies. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for her upcoming Indian film, SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, in which she will share screen space with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

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