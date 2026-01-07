Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share first pic with son, name their baby boy Vihaan Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently enjoying a new phase as parents. In the midst of changing diapers and having sleepless nights, the couple decided on a wonderful name for their baby boy. Today, Vicky and Katrina revealed that they have named their first child, Vihaan Kaushal. Read on to know what it means!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal name their son Vihaan

Today (January 7, 2026), Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif revealed the name of their baby boy. Taking to Instagram, the couple dropped a collaborative post and shared that they have named their child, Vihaan Kaushal. In the caption, the new parents also revealed that it means ‘ray of light.’ In the caption, they further expressed, “Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

Soon after, several B-town celebs took to the comments section to shower the baby with blessings. Hrithik Roshan wrote, “God bless !! Welcome Vihaan, amazing news! Congratulations and love,” while new mom Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Little buddy.” Vicky’s father, Sham Kaushal, also emotionally expressed, “Mera Pota (Grandson) Bhagwan ka jitna bhi shukar karu kam hai. My Blessings, blessings & blessings.”

Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, Rakul Preet Singh, Farah Khan Ali, Richa Chadha, Shibani Akhtar, and Bhumi Pednekkar were other Bollywood celebs who showered love on the family picture.

To refresh your memory, Vicky and Katrina had shared the news of the arrival of their baby boy on social media. In a heartfelt note, the couple expressed, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky.”

Recently, while attending an event, the Chhaava actor stated that it’s a magical feeling to be a father, which he can’t describe in words. Vicky also said that he is now better at changing diapers than acting.

