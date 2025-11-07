Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy, announce birth of first child with cute note: 'Our bundle of joy'

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday, November 7, 2025. The couple shared the joyful news on social media with a heartfelt note that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky.”

The actors, who married in a private ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021, also expressed their emotions in a joint statement, saying, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” Along with the note, they shared a touching photograph of Vicky caressing Katrina’s baby bump, giving fans a glimpse of this special moment.

Here’s what fans need to know about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy

Speculation about Katrina’s pregnancy had been circulating for months. The couple officially announced it on September 23, sharing a photo with the caption, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” Prior to this, social media buzzed with rumors after a fan-created post showed Katrina and Vicky with baby footprints alongside adult footprints, hinting at the arrival of a baby. Reports suggested the baby was expected in October or November 2025.

Katrina’s pregnancy drew attention as she embraced motherhood at the age of 42, inspiring many with her journey. Earlier, she shared warm birthday wishes for her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal on September 28, posting a photo with the message, “Happy Birthday @sunsunnykhez. May all the best things in life come your way this year.” Sunny subtly hinted at the baby’s arrival, replying, “Thank you. The best thing is coming very very soon,” with heart and smiling emojis.

Katrina has often spoken about her desire for children to grow up with both parents. In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, she said, “Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents… It must be nice for those who have strong fatherly support. A male figure who loves you unconditionally.”

