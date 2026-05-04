Katrina Kaif radiates glow as she makes first appearance with Vicky Kaushal at airport after welcoming Vihaan; Video

Ever since Katrina Kaif delivered her baby boy, she has been missing from the public eye. However, the wait is finally over. Bollywood’s power couple, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, have sent the internet into a meltdown with their latest appearance. The duo was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, marking their first major joint outing since welcoming their baby boy, Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025.

Katrina Kaif makes her first public appearance after pregnancy

Katrina Kaif has been enjoying some well-deserved private time away from the cameras after becoming a mother last year. But recently, fans finally got to see the mama glow. She stepped out with Vicky Kaushal and was clicked at Mumbai airport on April 3, 2026.

The celebrated B-town couple made a stylish appearance at the airport and impressed the fashion police with their looks. Katrina and Vicky opted for coordinated outfits that looked classy.

Take a look:

The Tiger 3 actress looked breathtaking in an all-black ensemble. She layered a chic, oversized black trench-style coat over comfortable bottoms, completing the look with chunky sneakers and her signature oversized sunglasses. With her hair left open in sleek waves, Katrina’s post-motherhood radiance was the highlight of her look.

As for the Chhaava star, Vicky complemented his wife in a black T-shirt and trousers. He completed his look with a brown suede jacket and a dark cap. With a bright smile, the VicKat posed for the shutterbugs before exiting.

Soon after the visuals went viral, fans couldn’t stop gushing over Kat’s pregnancy glow. A user noted, “She’s blushing already,” while another wrote, “Our beloved superstar and queen, we missed you so much, we love you.” A fan was quick to state, “The best and fav low-key couple spotted after so long.” Another one wrote, “Katttttt miss her so much.”

Katrina and Vicky, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in 2021, welcomed Vihaan Kaushal on November 7, 2025. While Vicky is gearing up for his next big release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, Katrina is reportedly taking her time to choose her next project, focusing on her beauty brand and her new role as a mom.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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