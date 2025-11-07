Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh shower love

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently welcomed their first child on November 7, 2025. The couple officially shared the news on social media with a joint post, announcing that they had become parents to a baby boy. Soon after, several celebrities penned their wishes and expressed their happiness for the couple.

Celebs congratulate Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on their first child

On the official Instagram post, celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others shared their heartwarming wishes.

Kareena wrote, “Katttttt, welcome to the boy-mom club! So happy for you and Vicky.” Priyanka commented, “Sooooo happy! Congratulations!” while Sonam added, “Amazing, both of you. All my love.”

Apart from them, actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Maniesh Paul, Rakul Preet Singh, Pragya Jaiswal, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela, and producer Guneet Monga also congratulated the couple.

See the reactions here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 in a private ceremony in Rajasthan. After four years of marriage, the couple has now welcomed their first child together, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Earlier, the couple announced their pregnancy to the world with a heartfelt photo post on social media. The actors were seen embracing each other, with Vicky gently caressing his wife's baby bump, a moment that left fans and well-wishers in awe.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky Kaushal last starred in the epic action film Chhaava, based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar, was an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant.

Featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna as co-leads, the film also starred Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Neil Bhoopalam, Diana Penty, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Kaushal will next appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love & War. The romantic drama is set to hit the big screens on August 14, 2026, with the team reportedly shooting the climax in Sicily, Italy.

