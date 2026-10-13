Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 New Release Date: Anupam Kher and Boman Irani’s comedy sequel to hit theatres on March 5, 2027

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, starring Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles, was initially scheduled to release on August 28, 2026. However, the comedy sequel has now been postponed and is set to hit theatres on March 5, 2027.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers officially announced the film’s new release date. Sharing the update, they wrote, “Deal Pakki! The Khoslas are ready to take possession of cinemas with Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 , arriving on the big screen on 5th March 2027!”

Here’s the post:

The sequel will bring back several actors from the original film, including Anupam Kher , Boman Irani, Tara Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvin Dabas. According to the new poster, Ravi Kishan and Divya Khosla Kumar will also be part of the film.

The original Khosla Ka Ghosla was released in 2006 and marked director Dibakar Banerjee’s debut. The comedy follows Kamal Kishore Khosla (Anupam Kher), a middle-class man whose dream of building a home is shattered when a corrupt property dealer, Kishan Khurana (Boman Irani), occupies his land and demands Rs 15 lakh to return it.

When the system fails him, Khosla’s sons, Bunty and Cherry, team up with Asif and a theatre troupe to outsmart Khurana through an elaborate fake land deal. Blinded by greed, the property dealer falls for the scheme, allowing the family to use his own money to reclaim their land.

Anupam Kher’s work front

Anupam Kher was last seen in the drama Tanvi The Great, which he directed and which was released on July 18, 2025. The film follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum who lives with her mother, Vidya, and grandfather, Pratap Raina.

Inspired by her late father, Samar Raina, a defense officer, who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi sets out to fulfil his unfulfilled dream.

Looking ahead, Kher will play a key role in the romantic drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya . Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and is scheduled to release on November 27, 2026.

The actor is also part of Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi, which is expected to arrive in theatres in March 2027.

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