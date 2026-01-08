Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina call it quits? Here’s what we know

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina’s friendship started to take a new turn after they starred together in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Since then, the young stars have been spotted together at various events, parties, and festivities, fuelling dating rumors. But seems like they have called it quits. Vickey Lalwani exclusively reported that the B-town celebs, who were allegedly dating each other, have now reportedly parted ways.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina broke up?

Be it attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding or their Jamnagar soiree, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been papped together at various events. The youngsters also wore matching pyjamas as they celebrated Christmas with their friends last year. But it seems like the rumored couple in B-town has broken up.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vickey Lalwani exclusively quoted a source confirming that Khushi and Vedang’s relationship has come to an end. “It’s over,” said a source to Lalwani, adding that Khushi and Vedang are not a couple anymore.

“The reason for the break-up is not known. It’s something that has happened only very recently,” the industry insider claimed. Having said that, neither Khushi nor Vedang has confirmed or denied being in a relationship.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Vedang spoke about his bond with the Loveyapa actress. Raina told the publication that working with Kapoor was effortless and fun. He added, “There’s a natural comfort between us. Our bond is easy-going and genuine.”

Coming to Khushi’s work front, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter stepped into the acting realm with The Archies in 2023. A year later, she made her big screen debut with Loveyapa, co-starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. Last year, she stepped into the shoes of Pia Jaisingh in the teen rom-com titled Nadaaniyan. The movie also marks the debut film of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh’s son.

Currently, she is working on Mom 2, the sequel to her mother Sridevi’s National Award-winning film. As for Vedang, after The Archies, he shared the screen with Alia Bhatt in Jigra.

