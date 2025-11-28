Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share first pic with newborn daughter, name her Saraayah Malhotra

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have introduced their newborn daughter to the world. On Friday, November 28, the couple shared the first picture of their baby girl on Instagram, revealing her name as Saraayah Malhotra. The post featured a heartwarming image of the couple holding the tiny feet of their daughter. They captioned it, “From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra.”

The couple has not officially shared the reason behind choosing the name Saraayah. However, sources suggest it may be inspired by the Hebrew word Sarah, meaning “princess,” reflecting the affection and significance they attach to their daughter.

Here’s what Kiara and Sidharth shared when announcing their baby

Kiara and Sidharth first announced the arrival of their daughter on Instagram on July 15, writing, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara and Sidharth.” Soon after, the couple requested photographers and media to respect their privacy.

In a follow-up note, they added, “We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, no photos please, only blessings. Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara and Sidharth.”

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a private ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. The duo previously worked together in the 2021 war drama Shershaah, which was well-received by audiences.

Kiara Advani was last seen in the spy action thriller War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film received mixed reactions from critics and viewers. She is set to appear next in the Don remake opposite Ranveer Singh.

Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, starring Janhvi Kapoor. His upcoming project is a horror film with Tamannaah Bhatia, which is highly anticipated by fans.

