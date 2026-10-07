Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to become parents again, announce second pregnancy: 'Blessed with the greatest gift of all'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the update with fans on Instagram, with their daughter Saraayah also becoming a part of the special announcement. The actors revealed the pregnancy through a heartwarming picture featuring their family of three holding a tiny pair of knitted baby booties.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy

Sharing the adorable announcement, Kiara Advani wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.” The intimate picture also brought back memories of the couple’s announcement of their first pregnancy, making the post even more special for their fans.

Check out fan reactions below:

Kiara embraced motherhood last year



Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their daughter Saraayah in November last year. After embracing motherhood, Kiara gradually returned to her professional commitments and went on to star opposite Yash in Toxic this year. The actor has also spoken openly about how becoming a mother transformed her personally.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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