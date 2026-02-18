Kiara Advani bids emotional goodbye to father-in-law after his demise: “You welcomed me with open arms”

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death that could be triggering to some.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jetted off to Delhi upon hearing about his father Sunil Malhotra’s demise. The former Merchant Navy captain passed away on February 14, 2026. After Sid, his wife Kiara, penned an emotional note for her father-in-law, highlighting how welcoming, loving, and kind he was.

Kiara Advani pens an emotional tribute for father-in-law

Minutes ago, Kiara Advani took to Instagram and expressed grief on losing her father-in-law, Sunil Malhotra. In the long emotional note, the actress expressed that from the very beginning, he welcomed her with open arms and imparted steady wisdom and unconditional love.

Kiara further added, “Your warmth was constant. Your generosity is effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up— every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return.”

The Kabir Singh actress stated that her FIL’s stories, laughter, strength, and gentle heart will stay with her forever. He has left behind a legacy that lives on in his children, grandchildren, and everyone who has known him. She concluded her heartfelt post by stating, “Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered.”

Kiara Advani’s post:

Yesterday, Sidharth Malhotra penned his heart on social media, remembering his honest, strong, and disciplined father. The Yodha actor shared multiple images with his dad and mentioned that he was a man of rare honesty, integrity, and culture. The actor divulged that his father was facing illness and was on the wheelchair. Sunil Malhotra stayed courageous despite suffering a stroke and never lost his grace.

“Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you,” the actor expressed, adding that he will carry his name, values, and light forward always.

Sidharth Malhotra’s post:

Sunil Malhotra’s last rites were performed in the presence of his family and close relatives.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra passes away, actor pays tribute: 'I am who I am because of you'