Kiara Advani breaks silence on being trolled for Toxic intimate scenes, says "Didn't feel need to justify"; Sidharth Malhotra defends The Vvaan's criticism

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan is out now. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are expecting their second child, graced the chat show. Here are some of the top moments from the episode.

Kiara Advani revealed Karan Johar danced to the 'Besharam Rang' song on her wedding day. She said, "It was a solo performance, and it was very sweet. Shahid (Kapoor) thought, 'Let me go on stage and give him company.' Karan chucked Shahid off [laughs]. He didn't want him in the performance." Adding to that, Karan said, "I don't know why Shahid came in the middle of my performance."

Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the critics who didn't like his film The Vvaan. He said, "I think they are doing their job; we're doing our job. There is an India, and there is a Bharat, and I think Bharat is what is coming out to watch our films. They want to watch something rooted, something that means something to them, rooted in culture. So The Vvaan came perfectly fitting that bracket, whether it's the writing, performances, or the sequences."

Kiara called Toxic's failure 'heartbreaking'. "On Day 1, it was heartbreaking and especially for this film, because I think as a team in totality, I don't think any of us saw it coming. When it misfired, despite it opening to what it did. That weekend, I was very low about it, but then there was a lot of appreciation for the fact that I had gone out of my comfort zone for playing a role. I think, in my journey, this will be defining," said the actress.

The War 2 actress opened up about the hypocrisy of the Internet for trolling her because of her intimate scenes in Toxic. She said, "I think I actually fed off his (Sidharth Malhotra's) energy because he had not cared about it. He's never brought it up. We've never spoken about this. It didn't affect him. He was not bothered. It's been happening now for donkey's years, for decades, like from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to so many wonderful actors, but what I must touch upon is that when I was seeing what was going on on the Internet, there was a massive reaction from people who had already started calling it out. Calling out the hypocrisy, and I really didn't feel the need to even justify it."

During the rapid-fire round, Sidharth Malhotra picked Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar among several prolific filmmakers to collaborate with for a film. He also revealed that they were supposed to do a film earlier under Dharma Productions.

In the rapid-fire round, Kiara was asked whom she would want to see shirtless more often on the big screen. To which Kiara said, "Salman Khan looks best shirtless, so let it be him only."

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