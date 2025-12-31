Kiara Advani pens an emotional note as she steps into 2026, gives a glimpse of her daughter Saraayah's nursery

2025 has been a magical year for Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. She stepped into a new phase of life, made her Met Gala debut while pregnant with her first child, and then welcomed her little girl, Saraayah Malhotra, into the world. Calling it ‘a year of firsts’, she wraps the year, looking forward to 2026 with gratitude.

Kiara Advani looks back at 2025

As the year comes to an end, B-town star Kiara Advani looked back at 2025, calling it ‘a year of firsts’. She scrolled through her phone gallery and dropped a carousel of images that defined this year for her. From getting pregnant to making her much-awaited Met Gala debut and flaunting her baby belly at the coveted red carpet, she did it all.

Hence, she took to Instagram and reflected on the wonders that happened to her. She is also hopeful for the coming year as she is excited to step into 2026, holding the hands of her baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra.

Captioning her post, she penned, “2025 - The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution, and sweetest blessings. Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you. Stepping into this new year with gratitude, excitemen,t and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world.”

Through her post, the Kabir Singh actress drops glimpses of the year that it was. It featured her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was with her when she made her iconic Met Gala debut while being pregnant. She also gave a peek into her daughter’s nursery and her cute little pink clothing that had her initials ‘S’ embroidered on them. The photo album also features a screengrab of Toxic director Geetu Mohanda’s post in which he praised her.

In 2025, two of Kiara’s films, Game Changer and War 2, were released. In 2026, she will be seen in a ravishing avatar, playing Nadia in Yash’s upcoming gangster movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. It is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, in cinemas.

