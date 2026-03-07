Kiara is NOT playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced biopic; Industry source calls casting update 'baseless'

The Madhubala biopic, a long-awaited project in the film industry, seems to be back on track, finally. Previously, it was said to have been put on hold due to budget restraints; however, all’s water under the bridge as per a new update. Kiara Advani was reported to have been roped in to play the lead, embodying the legendary Madhubala herself, while star director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be helming the project as a producer. The hunt, meanwhile, seems to be on for two of their male leads. However, soon after, another report claimed that the casting rumors are 'baseless,' and the 34-year-old is not leading the film.

Kiara Advani steps in as Madhubala? Here's what we know

As per a report by Variety India, the Madhubala biopic project has been revived with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali hopping in as the producer. Meanwhile, Shershaah fame, actress Kiara Advani will play the role of the famed Bollywood diva. Jasmeet K. Reen, who directed Darlings starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma, will be behind the camera as the director. The casting is reportedly in progress for the roles of Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar, who will be the male leads in the story.

The biopic is said to run over the evergreen star’s career, her relationship with Dilip Kumar and husband Kishore Kumar, as well as her passing at the age of 36. It remains untitled at the moment.

Later, a report from Hindustan Times cited sources that the casting rumors are baseless. The insider shared that there was no truth to the reports about her casting.

About Madhubala

Born as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, Madhubala came to be known as one of the finest in the business from her child acting days in the 1940s. She then went on to take leading roles in films like Neel Kamal, Mahal, and Amar. Some of her most celebrated roles were in Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Kala Pani, and Barsaat Ki Raat. Her most memorable appearance continues to be as Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam, which defined her career in acting. The actress passed away on February 23, 1969, after suffering a heart attack owing to prolonged illness.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups alongside Yash, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding video almost didn’t make it to internet, Manish Malhotra reveals what happened