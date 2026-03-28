Kiara Advani says 'nothing else matters' after becoming mother to Saraayah: 'I've become a tigress'

Kiara Advani’s life now revolves around building a home and future with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, and nurturing their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra. Ever since she stepped into motherhood, something in her changed. After the birth of her first child, the actress now sees life through a completely different lens. In an interview, the diva admitted that right now, her daughter’s well-being is all that matters to her. Read on!

Kiara Advani opens up on life after giving birth to daughter Saraayah

Two years after their wedding, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Saraayah Malhotra. July 15, 2025, is a special date that will be etched in their hearts forever. And like every mother, the Fugly debutant is also obsessed and protective of her little girl.

While talking about motherhood and how it changed her perspective towards life, Kiara told Grazia India, “I’ve become more of a tigress. The way I see life now, it is through a completely different lens. It’s like nothing else matters, and at the same time, everything matters.”

On December 31, 2025, as the year came to an end, the actress looked back at the wonderful memories she made that year. Advani took to her social media handle and called it ‘a year of firsts’. From getting pregnant to making her much-awaited Met Gala debut and flaunting her baby belly at the coveted red carpet, she did it all in 2025.

Kiara is back to work, making heads turn with her stunning public appearances. Recently, she was spotted at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, where she was honored with the Fashion Icon of the Year award.

On the work front, she will be making her Kannada debut with Geetu Mohandas's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Recently, the film director spoke about her decision to cast Kiara as the ferocious Nadia in her upcoming actioner. Geetu told the same publication that the actress embodies the fragility and ferocity needed to play the character. Hence, she was her first and only choice. Toxic will hit cinemas on June 4, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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