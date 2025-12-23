Kiara Advani says she would sneak into narrow bathroom of her vanity van during pregnancy, reveals talking to daughter Saraayah

Kiara Advani says motherhood has not slowed her career but has made her 'more present' in every moment. “When I’m with Saraayah, I’m really with her. When I bathe her, I notice everything—her eyelashes, her tiny fingers, her giggles. These micro-moments feel so precious,” Advani shared in a recent conversation with Vogue. The actor, who became a mother last July, revealed that even during her pregnancy, she continued working on films while keeping her condition private.

During filming, Advani shared that she would sneak into the narrow bathroom of her vanity van before emotional scenes. “Mama is only acting, okay? This isn’t real,” she would whisper to her unborn daughter. This ritual helped her separate the emotional intensity of her roles from the calm she wanted for her baby.

Here’s how Advani balances motherhood and career

Kiara Advani’s work did not pause with motherhood. Her most recent film, War 2, was one of 2025’s biggest releases, and she has a bilingual project set to release in March. She shared, “I’ve become very focused about how I use the gaps. Earlier, time could just leak away. Now, I feel responsible for it.” Between baby feeding and attending calls, Advani listens to narrations and reads scripts, demonstrating a rare balance between motherhood and professional life.

The actor spoke about presence over hyperproductivity, choosing to let go of events and appearances that do not matter as much. “Softness isn’t the opposite of strength. It’s one way of being strong,” she says, adding that her early love for pink as a child taught her about finding joy in small things.

Advani also spoke about her strong support system, praising her mother, her team, and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, whom she calls “an incredibly hands-on father.” Travel remains a shared passion for the couple, and Advani hopes to raise Saraayah as a child who experiences the world fully.

Motherhood has also changed Advani’s relationship with her body. She said that when she looks at her body, she thinks about the life she has created and that nothing compares to that. She added that whatever shape or size she is in now, she will always respect her body.

Advani also noted that she continues to balance her career ambitions with her role as a mother. She mentioned that motherhood has expanded her perspective and made her inner drive more focused, showing that her journey as an actor and a parent can thrive together.

