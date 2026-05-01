King: Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in South Africa amid 2nd pregnancy reveal, duo holds hands in fan-taken PICS

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are ready to become parents of two. The couple recently shared the happy update with their fans via a social media update, and amid all the celebrations, the actress has decided to return to work for her next project, King. The 40-year-old was spotted in South Africa alongside the lead star of the film and her friend Shah Rukh Khan. The two could be seen in a date-like scene from the movie as they held hands in the picturesque venue.

No break for mommy-to-be as Deepika Padukone casts aside any questions to get back to filming King. She was spotted in South Africa, and photos of her shooting with Shah Rukh Khan were shared online. Amid hordes of staff, the two superstars could be seen walking hand-in-hand with smiles on their faces. King Khan opted for a striped, almost see-through shirt, over dressy pants and some sunglasses. Mastani herself was seen with a beautiful blowout, donning an off-white maxi dress with florals on it. She hid away any baby bumps with her stylish look and appeared to be in high spirits during the filming.

Check out the fan-taken photos below:

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming projects

Dua’s mom is also currently in the middle of shooting for Allu Arjun and Atlee’s collaboration project AA22xA6. It recently confirmed the title for the film as Raaka, with a beastly avatar for the lead star revealed in the first look. The action, science fiction, thriller film has not yet confirmed a release date. It also stars Mrunal Thakur as a co-lead.

Meanwhile, King has locked its release date for later this year, targeting the Christmas holiday crowd and a year-end run at the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial action thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan in the main roles and will hit the screens on December 24, 2026.

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