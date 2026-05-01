King director Siddharth Anand reacts after Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Cape Town shoot pics surface online

Popular director Siddharth Anand’s next ambitious project, following the success of films like Pathaan, is King. The Shah Rukh Khan-led project brings him forth in a changed avatar and involves contributions from Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan for a star-studded project. The massive action thriller has everyone waiting with bated breath. So when photos from the crew’s South African leg of filming were released online, the filmmaker chose to speak out.

Siddharth Anand condemns the sharing of shoot photos from King’s overseas filming

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his thoughts on the emergence of photos from Cape Town, he wrote alongside the film’s poster saying, “REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. (red heart emoji) Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING."

Previously, during the day, some fan-taken photos surfaced online showcasing mom-to-be Deepika Padukone smiling and walking hand in hand with Shah Rukh Khan during the duo’s shoot for King in South Africa. The scene appeared to be a date setting of sorts, with the two stars dressed up in fashionable fits.

King is all set to hit the theaters on December 24, 2026, targeting the Christmas Holidays and the year-end crowd surge at the cinema halls. The film also brings along Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji in crucial roles. With most of the shoot already out of the way, the actioner went from Mumbai to Berlin, Prague, Budapest, and Warsaw for its global filming schedule.

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