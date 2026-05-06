King: Dua watches mummy Deepika Padukone dance with Shah Rukh Khan; Ranveer Singh steps in as doting father

A couple of days ago, Deepika Padukone made her first appearance at Mumbai airport with Ranveer Singh. Now, the actress has started filming for King with Shah Rukh Khan. While her dance moves with SRK got the internet buzzing, it was Ranveer Singh and Dua’s presence on sets that grabbed attention.

Dua enjoys mom Deepika Padukone’s dance with Shah Rukh Khan

The internet is currently having a major meltdown, thanks to a viral moment from the sets of King. While Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are busy recreating their iconic chemistry on the sun-soaked beaches of South Africa, it’s the tiny spectator, Dua Padukone Singh, who has stolen the spotlight.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika were filming a dreamy, romantic song sequence. While the Pathaan duo delivered high-energy moves, a man, believed to be Ranveer Singh, was spotted in the background holding a baby. He was seen gently grooving along to the music while watching the shoot.

Social media users have been quick to point out that the adorable father in the clip is indeed the Dhurandhar star performing his husband-father duties. Singh made sure Dua got a front-row seat to witness mom do what she’s best at.

Despite being pregnant with her second child, the actress jetted off to Cape Town to fulfill her professional commitments, with her family by her side. Ranveer, who recently celebrated the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has clearly stepped in, accompanying Deepika on the outdoor schedule to manage daddy duties while she works.

More about King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is shaping up to be one of the highly anticipated films. The upcoming actioner marks the sixth collaboration between SRK and Deepika after hits like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Jawan.

The movie is also getting attention as everyone is looking forward to watching Suhana Khan make her theatrical debut. Apart from that, it also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, and more. King is expected to hit cinemas on December 24, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

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