King Release Date Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan is ready to roar with Siddharth Anand's actioner on December 24

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to mark his return to the big screens with Siddharth Anand’s upcoming actioner, King. After teasing the audience, the makers have finally revealed the release date of the most-anticipated film of 2026. Mark your calendars as King is ready to roar and take over big screens on December 24, 2026.

King's release date announced

It’s been over a year since Shah Rukh Khan fans have been eagerly waiting to know when King will make its debut in cinemas. Putting all speculations to rest, SRK and filmmaker Siddharth Anand have finally announced that the upcoming action-thriller can be enjoyed on 70 mm starting December 24, 2026, coinciding with Christmas.

They dropped a video teaser to make this internet-breaking announcement about their latest collab. The short clip opens with black frames that read “It’s time to roar and end the year with fear.” The audience also gets a glimpse of Khan’s character, who makes a banging entry by breaking a glass ceiling. The anger in his eyes and the power in his hands are enough to take over his enemies with a massive punch. “KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas,” they captioned the teaser.

The anticipation and expectations with Shah Rukh Khan’s King are at an all-time high. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been eagerly awaiting every little detail of the superstar’s upcoming project. The movie is also special because it marks Suhana Khan’s big screen debut after her appearance in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. This is also the first time that Shah Rukh will be collaborating with his daughter on such a huge level.

Apart from them, SRK’s favorite co-star, Deepika Padukone, is also part of the magnum opus to play a key role. A source exclusively told us that it’s a full-length role, and a lot more than just a cameo. “Sid and his team of writers have crafted a perfect role for Deepika, that also stands true to the hype of her pairing with SRK,” the source adds.

Moreover, actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji will also be seen playing supporting characters.

