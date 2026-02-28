King: Sachin-Jigar drop major hint about Shah Rukh Khan's 'revolutionised' look, 'A vibe he has never done before'

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming multi-starrer movie King has been making a lot of buzz for the past few months. Siddharth Anand’s ambitious project has become one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Recently, music composer duo Sachin-Jigar revealed that SRK will be seen in a very revolutionary look. Moreover, the superstar will be lip-syncing something he has never done. Read on!

Sachin-Jigar spill the beans about Shah Rukh Khan’s look

After serving films like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is coming up with yet another action-thriller. His upcoming movie King has been making headlines for all the right reasons. A new update about the film has left fans guessing what his new look would be. While talking to Faridoon Shahryar, composer duo Sachin-Jigar opened up about their upcoming collaboration with Siddharth Anand for King.

Sachin shared in the podcast that Shah Rukh Khan will be lip-syncing something he has never ever done. Moreover, the vibes of these songs are groundbreaking. Making big revelations about SRK’s character, he added, “Bada revolutionised hone wala hai unka look. (His look will be very revolutionised). This is going to be Shah Rukh Khan you’ve never seen before. We have also adopted some strategies, like when SRK is there, this artist should also be in it.”

About King

Shah Rukh Khan’s brief hiatus from the big screen created more curiosity among his admirers for King. Ever since the movie was announced, the makers have been keeping cinebuffs updated with all major assets. Recently, the makers dropped the release date announcement teaser of the most-anticipated film of 2026.

The clip also gave the audience a peek into SRK’s fierce character. Mark your calendars as King will take over big screens on December 24, 2026. While the global icon is leading the show, he will be joined by his daughter Suhana Khan. This will be her first commercial cinema after her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Apart from them, actors like Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji will also star in the action-thriller.

