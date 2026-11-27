King, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is an upcoming action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2026, coinciding with Christmas this year. Ahead of its release next month, the makers have unveiled a funky new track, a reimagined version of Boney M’s iconic Daddy Cool, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan , who reunites with SRK after 15 years.

King: Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunite after 15 years for Daddy Cool

Released as Daddy Cool (KING Version), the track is composed by Sachin-Jigar and blends the original song's lyrics with newly written Hindi lines. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a stylish setting, the song showcases the duo's chemistry as they groove to the upbeat number.

Watch it here:

The KING version of Daddy Cool is crooned by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The track also features choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Interestingly, the song marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan after 15 years. The duo previously shared screen space in the sci-fi superhero film Ra.One, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

The original version of Daddy Cool was performed by Boney M, with lyrics written by Frank Farian and George Reyam.

King is an action thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a grey-haired avatar. It reportedly follows a seasoned man with years of experience in a violent world, who takes a young woman under his wing as his protégé, helping her survive and avenge a personal tragedy.

Apart from King Khan, the film will mark the theatrical debut of his daughter Suhana Khan. The ensemble cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and others. The film will also feature an extended cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone.

Slated for a Christmas Eve theatrical release, the makers of King had earlier unveiled another track titled Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti Bagchi.

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