King: Shah Rukh Khan channels his inner ‘Aashiq’ in intense new poster from Siddharth Anand’s action thriller

Shah Rukh Khan has sent fans into a frenzy by unveiling his striking look from his upcoming film, King. The superstar took to social media to share a brand new poster of the highly anticipated action entertainer, while also confirming its theatrical release date. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Shah Rukh Khan unveils his new poster of King

Sharing the new poster on Instagram, Shah Rukh accompanied the announcement with a powerful caption. He wrote, “Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING In cinemas 24.12.26.”

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post below:

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan share screen space

Adding to the excitement, King marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana Khan. Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in 2023. Their pairing, along with the film’s star-studded lineup, has made the project a major talking point among moviegoers. With its release date now locked, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the film.

About King

The film has been co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand. King is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It features an epic ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: 5 Hindi Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Pyre to Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte's Akka