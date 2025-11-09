King: Shah Rukh Khan's action film made on whopping Rs 350 crore budget? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action drama, King, is making waves for its mega-ensemble star cast and its grand scale. Its announcement glimpse was unveiled on SRK’s birthday, November 2, which received a positive response from the audience. Other than the salt-pepper rugged look of Shah Rukh Khan, fans were amazed to see the production scale. Reportedly, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to mount King on a lavish scale, which can give the audience a feel of a global action film.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the production cost of King is around Rs. 350 crore, which makes it one of the costliest action films coming from an Indian production. Siddharth Anand, who is helming the project, has an ambition of making it on a global scale with a 1/5th budget of what Hollywood spends on their action projects, according to reports.

The Pathaan director has designed six world-class action sequences for King, which will ensure a grand visual spectacle on the big screen. Reportedly, three of them will be shot on real locations while the rest will be filmed on the sets. A large amount is spent on the introductory sequence of King Khan, which will be the biggest highlight of the film.

Reportedly, the initial budget of the film was Rs. 150 crore when Suhana Khan was playing the main lead while Sujoy Ghosh was serving as the director. However, the team observed the potential of mounting the story on a grand scale, with Shah Rukh Khan leading from the front, and that's when Siddharth Anand came on board to take the directorial responsibilities.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King boasts a stellar star cast of incredibly talented actors, which includes Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, Karanvir Malhotra, and others. The movie is currently under production. It is scheduled for a grand 2026 release.

