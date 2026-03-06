King Update: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana wrap 8-day high-octane action sequence with massive crowd, Report

Ever since Siddharth Anand announced King, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the film’s mega release in the cinema. With every update about the upcoming actioner, the excitement and expectation are rising. While the audience awaits its arrival, Shah Rukh Khan has been busy filming the movie. Recently, he reportedly wrapped an intense action sequence that lasted eight days. Read on for more details.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana wrap an intense action sequence

King is touted to be one of the biggest releases of 2026. Shah Rukh Khan is leading the show directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will also mark Suhana Khan’s big screen debut after her stint in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Now, a new update by Mid-Day suggests that the father-daughter duo have just wrapped a high-octane action sequence set against Vijayadashami celebrations.

An insider close to the development informed the publication that the team recreated the scale and energy of a Vijayadashami procession with drums, colours, and the frenzy that is seen on the immersion day. “Shah Rukh and Suhana shot with a huge crowd, consisting of hundreds of background performers, across eight nights. Suhana also performed several stunts,” revealed the source.

Recently, music composer duo Sachin-Jigar told Faridoon Shahryar that SRK will be lip-syncing something new for his audience, and the vibes of these songs have never been felt before. Sachin also stated that Khan will have a revolutionised look and something that the superstar has never done in his career. “We have also adopted some strategies, like when SRK is there, this artist should also be in it,” the composer revealed.

Apart from SRK and Suhana, the movie also features actors like Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Akshay Oberoi, and Karanvir Malhotra.

Spilling some details about the movie, Shukla told Hindi Rush that King will live up to the expectations of the viewers. The senior actor added that nearly 70 per cent of the industry is part of the mass entertainer.

King is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

